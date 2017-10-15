Latest News from Vulture

Kellyanne Conway (Evil) Clowns Around in Saturday Night Live’s Kellywise Sketch

Could Pennywise do his little insane clown dance in heels? Doubt it.

SNL Recap: Kumail Nanjiani Tackles Islamophobia and Horny Grandmas

The Big Sick and Silicon Valley star makes his first trip to Studio 8H.

Woody Allen Hopes Harvey Weinstein Scandal Won’t Lead to ‘Witch Hunt Atmosphere’

“Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that is life is so messed up.”

White Famous Is a Stale, Pandering Look at Hollywood

The timing for it, amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal, could not be worse.

The Making of Donna’s Big, Series-Ending Speech on Halt and Catch Fire

With it, the show’s subtext finally became text.

Halt and Catch Fire Series Finale Recap: Phoenix

Say good-bye to one of television’s greatest shows.

Kerry Bishé on Donna’s Last Words in the Halt and Catch Fire Finale

“Is it the iPhone?”

Lee Pace on Joe MacMillan’s Fate in the Halt and Catch Fire Finale

“The thing about Joe is that he loses. He’s a failure.”

Halt and Catch Fire Was the Most Quintessentially Gen-X Show on TV

In the end, it was a story about realizing the next big thing will be accomplished by the next generation.

Harvey Weinstein Has Been Kicked Out of the Academy

“What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society,” the Academy’s Board of Governors said in a statement.

Alice Evans Wonders What Effect Rejecting Harvey Weinstein Had on Her Career

“I’ll never know if my refusal to be sexually available for Mr Weinstein at the moment he fancied his little fix had me blacklisted.”

David Letterman Dropped Off a Horse for Conan O’Brien As a Thank-You Gift

Spoiler alert: The horse ends up going to massage school.

Eva Green Describes Encounter With Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Had to Push Him Off’

“I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted.”

Bob Weinstein: Brother ‘Harvey Has No Remorse Whatsoever’ After Abuse Scandal

“It’s hard to describe how I feel that he took out the emptiness inside of him in so many sick and depraved ways.”

Tig Notaro ‘Excited’ Sexual Abusers Are Being Identified: ‘They’re Everywhere’

“I feel like there is hope. I feel like it’s cracking the glass.”

Mayim Bialik Reflects on Being a ‘Nontraditional’-Looking Feminist in Hollywood

“Those of us in Hollywood who don’t represent an impossible standard of beauty have the ‘luxury’ of being overlooked.”

Amazon Drops Weinstein Company–Produced David O. Russell Series

“Out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show.”

Jane the Virgin Season-Premiere Recap: A Tale of Two Narrators

Will Adam turn out to be Jane’s true love?

10/13/2017 at 10:00 p.m.

The Story Behind Jane the Virgin’s Female Narrator

She won’t be back.

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Discusses Attempted Sexual Assault by Former Co-worker

“If I said something, maybe the production would be halted … people would be put out of work.”