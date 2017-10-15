Kellyanne Conway (Evil) Clowns Around in Saturday Night Live’s Kellywise Sketch

After dipping out of the limelight for a while, Kellyanne Conway seems to be back in full force and ready for action. Hey, kind of like Pennywise! In Saturday Night Live’s creepy “Kellywise” sketch, the Counsel to the President channels Stephen King’s It, attempting to lure Anderson Cooper into her home, which is of course the sewer. Then again, what newsman or woman wouldn’t scramble into raw sewage for an exceptionally bizarre pull quote? How bad could floating down there really be? Rachel Maddow’s down there, and she seems fine!
