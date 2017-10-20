Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar

It’s only been a little over a year since Kim Kardashian was bound and robbed at gunpoint in a Parisian hotel, so you can imagine the Kardashian-Wests have a pretty low tolerance for random people sneaking up to their residence in the dead of night. According to TMZ, a man entered the couple’s driveway in the early hours of Friday morning and burglarized three of their cars, only to be confronted, guns drawn, by their security team. As you might expect, the would-be thief then bolted. The same man (who you can see in a surveillance camera photo published by TMZ) also broke into a car parked outside the home of the Kardashian-West’s neighbor Kathy Griffin, who is also presumably extremely not in the mood to be hassled any more this year, though really, who is?