The Sex and the City 3 Drama, As Explained by Carrie Bradshaw

All across Manhattan, people were asking the same thing: Why won’t there be a third Sex and the City movie?

The whole thing got started thanks to an interview New York’s hottest actress, Sarah Jessica Parker, gave to Extra, a syndicated talk show that’s played in diners. Parker could not have been starker about the prospects for a threequel. “It’s over,” she said. “We’re not doing it.”

She wasn’t the only one trying for a trilogy: The rest of the cast and crew had been ready to get started on the third installment. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” Parker said. But as any single woman could tell you, sometimes things just fizzle out before you can see if the sparks will truly fly.

I couldn’t help but wonder: Is it better for a series to die before its time, or to keep going long after it should have passed? Are we currently suffering under a plague of zombie franchises, or are we the zombies, living in a franchise of our own cynicism?

The question hit me last week, when an infamous British tabloid reported that the third Sex movie had in fact been “torpedoed” by the “outrageous demands” of Kim Cattrall. According to the Brits, Cattrall refused to sign onto the film until Warner Bros. agreed to green-light movies she was producing. No side projects, no Samantha.

Meanwhile, this reboot was hitting Cattrall where the sun don’t shine. On Twitter, the actress used 140 characters to say that she was through with her most famous one.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

For the rest of the cast, the news of no sequel struck them as profoundly unequal.

Disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans. Leave it at that. #Truth — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) September 29, 2017

But Cattrall would not be budged: She was not tri-sexual, or even tri-curious. “Me playing [Samantha], that I can assure you will never happen,” she told media bad boy Piers Morgan, adding: “This isn’t about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I’m 61. It’s now.”

Still, she wished her former co-stars had been more understanding about her low Sex drive: “I just wish that Sarah had been nicer,” Cattrall told Morgan. Even people in the movie biz know how to take “No” for an answer, she said, but “that’s not what happened here … it feels like a toxic relationship.”

It wasn’t long before a little bird told Cattrall’s co-stars all about her comments. And if you can’t get sweet revenge, why not get tweet revenge?

Dear fans, because I'm "toxic", I'm going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway. — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 4, 2017

But Cattrall was undeterred. You’ve got to figure this social-media maven knew that here, her retweet was definitely considered an endorsement.

I fucking love Kim Cattrall for RTing it! pic.twitter.com/UtwD0lewDG — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 4, 2017

And though People reported that Cattrall had spent summer in the City negotiations, she told a fan that she simply wasn’t feeling the joy of Sex:

