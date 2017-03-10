Jimmy Kimmel Shows You 56 Senators Who Voted Against Closing Gun Law Loopholes

“I want this to be a comedy show! I hate talking about stuff like this,” a tearful Jimmy Kimmel sighed while discussing Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas last night. “It feels like someone has opened a window into hell.” In order not to get caught in the same cycle of reaction and forgetfulness that always follows the new worst shooting in American history, however, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host asked that we instead focus our attention on the Senators who continually opt not to close loopholes in the laws surrounding the purchase of firearms, like those dictating whether or not severely mentally ill people can purchase guns or under what circumstances a person can legally purchase a gun without a background check. As for politicians like Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan who offer their thoughts and prayers in the wake of tragedy, Kimmel replies, “They should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country.” And in response to Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who claimed Monday that the aftermath of a shooting isn’t the time for political debate, Kimmel concluded, “We have 59 innocent people dead. It wasn’t their time either.”