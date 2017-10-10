Over the weekend, Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump Jr. got into a Twitter fight about late night’s lack of jokes about, you guessed it, Harvey Weinstein, after the producer was exposed as an alleged serial sexual harasser in a New York Times report last Thursday. On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel was happy to oblige the President’s son with a few barbs, but none that are going to leave Don Jr. rolling in the aisles. Instead, Kimmel riffed on President Trump’s similarities to the disgraced former head of The Weinstein Company: both men have made donations to a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in the past, both men probably hate Jimmy Kimmel right now and ah yes, there’s the little matter of Donald Trump famously getting caught on camera behind-the-scenes at Access Hollywood claiming, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy.”

But, the evening can’t be all political jokes (well, it could) so Jimmy Kimmel also told one joke specifically about Harvey Weinstein to fulfill his Harvey Weinstein late night joke requirement. “What’s the difference between Harvey Weinstein and the Pillsbury Doughboy?,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host asks. “When the Pillsbury Doughboy offers you a roll, he doesn’t ask you to watch him take a shower for it.”