Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kit Harington would like to revise what he said a year ago about men experiencing sexism, too. What he was trying to discuss last May was objectification, which he knows all too well. In a new interview with the Guardian, Harington doesn’t offer some boneheaded PR defense or insist he was misquoted: He just admits that he was mistaken. “I was wrong there, though,” he told the Guardian. “Sexism against men is not something I should have really said. I think what I meant was, being objectified. At that time, I did feel objectified, and now I’ve learned how to control that.” Now, Harington says, whenever he feels objectified he just “shuts it down.” He goes on to explain his new position:

“Look, I do think men can get objectified. I do feel I have been objectified in the past, sexually as well, in pieces that have been written about me.” I’ve seen a couple, I say, thinking of one article that highlighted the bulge under his loincloth with the aid of several arrows. “Has that made me feel uncomfortable in the past? Yes. Do I think my position is the same as a woman’s in society? No. They’re very different things, and I should have separated them. I was wrong.”

Does Kit Harington know he just did the sexiest thing ever by uttering those three little words? (No, not “I love you,” or “I brought bagels.”) Harington said, “I was wrong.”