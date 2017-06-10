It’s difficult to retain a sense of self in the universe, especially when everyone keeps confusing you for your doppelgänger who is also a movie star, and who sometimes appears in the same ones as you. Isla Fisher — who, to be clear, is not Amy Adams — went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and told stories about all the times people have insisted that she is, in fact, Amy Adams. The best story: Lady Gaga approached Fisher at the Vanity Fair Oscar party and told her that she loved her performance in American Hustle. Then, the real Amy Adams walked into the party, and Fisher pointed her out: “I’m like, ‘There’s Isla Fisher. She’s not even nominated for anything, what’s she doing here?’” Now, which celebrities have made Wedding Crashers jokes to Amy Adams?
