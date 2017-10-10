Latest News from Vulture

1:21 a.m.

Late Night Asks Its Female Writers What They Think About Harvey Weinstein

“I was disgusted and shocked that people were shocked.”

1:00 a.m.

The Mindy Project Recap: Which Meryl Streep Are You?

It’s the costume party we didn’t know we needed.

12:21 a.m.

Breaking Down the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

It seems to conclude with an unlikely alliance.

12:08 a.m.

Kimmel Says Hillary Took Money From Two Sexual Harassers: Weinstein and Trump

Plus, one solid Harvey Weinstein Pillsbury Doughboy joke.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Relax, Don’t Do It

Sheldon is already a stressed-out groomzilla.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Vicki vs. Tamra

This episode is the nadir of a really bad season.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Says She Was ‘Warned From the Beginning’ About Harvey Weinstein

“The stories were everywhere.”

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: Saving Private Dildo

We’ve fallen back into the Cave of Forgotten Beefs.

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

In New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer, Luke Has a Bad Feeling About This

Episode eight is a mere two months away.

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

Kate Winslet, Glenn Close, Judi Dench Condemn Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment

Winslet and Close admit to having heard intimations of Weinstein’s inappropriate sexual behavior, only to chalk it up as “rumors.”

Yesterday at 7:14 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Sent Email Begging Hollywood Execs to Defend Him

“A lot of the allegations are false as you know but given therapy and counseling as other people have done, I think I’d be able to get there.”

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

Watch All of the Trailers Released at New York Comic Con

Including Justice League, Castle Rock, and Future Man.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

ESPN Suspends Jemele Hill for Tweeting About NFL Boycotts

Hill tweeted about boycotting advertisers after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promised to bench any player who protested during the national anthem.

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

How Much Higher Can St. Vincent Climb?

Annie Clark is pushing her music into new territories — and with that comes a new set of risks.

Yesterday at 3:03 p.m.

Sarah Silverman Reenacts Your Facebook Feed in I Love You, America Trailer

Silverman loves all Americans — even if they sometimes vote for “rich f*cks.”

Yesterday at 2:55 p.m.

Robot Chicken Creators on How Macaulay Culkin Is Like Punxsutawney Phil

We aren’t sure what the “Semi-Annual Hat Club” is, but it sounds great.

Yesterday at 2:42 p.m.

Matt Damon, Russell Crowe Reportedly Helped Kill a 2004 Harvey Weinstein Article

The two actors allegedly called a reporter working on an exposé directly.

Yesterday at 1:52 p.m.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Tricked Sly Stallone Into Doing Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot

Schwarzenegger used his epic rivalry with Stallone to sabotage the other actor’s career.

Yesterday at 11:41 a.m.

Music Review: A Double Dose of Pierre Boulez’s Répons

The composer’s electronic manifesto returns.

Yesterday at 11:23 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Cut Its Prepared Harvey Weinstein Jokes at the Last Minute

The jokes were set to appear in a sketch and “Weekend Update.”