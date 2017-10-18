Excited to talk a little Star Wars with my buddy @theellenshow today!! A post shared by @lauradern on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Hark the herald angels sing! 2017’s Dern-aissance continues with a new photo of Laura Dern in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Dern’s character, Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, was first unveiled in the pages of Vanity Fair after the movie’s trailer (rudely) denied us a glimpse. Sure, she doesn’t have a gauntlet of wine in hand, wistfully staring at Tatooine’s binary sunset, but this is almost as good! The photo, shared by Dern ahead of her appearance on The Ellen Show, has the Emmy winner dressed in a cutout turtleneck, topped with mauve hair in precise waves. Her expression is somewhere between Miranda Priestly and Erin Brockovich. Made-line who?