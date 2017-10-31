LeBron James Is the Best Pennywise to Ever Pennywise, Period

Are you still recovering from LeBron James’s Fenty-level glow on the cover of this month’s GQ? Then maybe you’re not emotionally ready for his Halloween transformation into Pennywise the Clown. With his “fivehead” on full display, this freakishly accurate King James look will send you right back to that dark living room where you first watched Stephen King’s It through your fingers. He really goes for it: the wig, that fake-jolly little dance, the high-pitched voice screeching “Georgie?!” Hoo, boy. Scaredy-cats, who are we avoiding today? LeBroooon Jaaaaames.
Comments