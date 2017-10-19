Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

LeVar Burton Is No Longer Being Sued for Using His Reading Rainbow Catchphrase

“But you don’t have to take my word for it.”

18 mins ago

Lee Pace Will Play Joe Pitt in Broadway’s Angels in America

Pace replaces Russell Tovey, who played the part in London.

9:00 a.m.

BPM Is the First AIDS Film Where the Group Is the Hero

Such a film about the epidemic has never been made, nor perhaps ever will be made, in the United States.

9:00 a.m.

Every Todd Haynes Movie, Ranked

As Wonderstruck hits theaters, we look at Haynes’s filmography, from Safe to Carol.

9:00 a.m.

Colin Farrell Reunites With His Lobster Director for This Chilling Horror Film

The Lobster’s Yorgos Lanthimos latest is a bloodcurdling genre treat.

9:00 a.m.

Stephen King on His New Netflix Movies, It, and His Big Year

“It’s kind of a perfect storm, isn’t it?”

8:57 a.m.

Empire Recap: Me, Myself, and Lucious

Finally, an answer to the question: Who else is a recording artist at Empire Records?

8:49 a.m.

Kirkus Editor-in-Chief Explains Why They Altered That American Heart Review

Earlier this week, the magazine pulled a review amid online criticism of the book.

8:39 a.m.

South Park Recap: Trappin’ at the Old Folks’ Home

After a string of Trump episodes, South Park steps back to goof around again.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

Michelle Williams Discusses Her Battle With Depression During Destiny’s Child

“It got so dark and heavy.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Our 11 Biggest Questions About This Week’s Mr. Robot

Is Krista working with the FBI? What is Elliot doing in Darlene’s apartment? And what’s the deal with Frank Cody?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broad City Recap: Meeting Abbi’s Mom

I’ve never not been delighted by a Broad City guest star.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Mr. Robot Recap: Hitting the Undo Button

In season three, Mr. Robot is cleaning house.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Father Neglect

Nova and Robert finally confront their essential differences.

Yesterday at 10:34 p.m.

You’re the Worst Recap: I Do, I Did, I’m Done

When did this show get so predictable?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Mayim Bialik Apologizes for Her Controversial Harvey Weinstein Op-Ed

The actress’s op-ed included a passage about how she protects herself from harassment through modest dress and behavior.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Beating a Soggy Horse

“Do you know Joan Rivers?” is a perfect RHONJ debate.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

What’s the Deal With Jingle Jangle? A Guide to Riverdale’s New Favorite Drug

Let’s try to make sense of Riverdale’s booming drug business.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: Party at the Death Diner

Manipulation is in the air, or maybe it’s just the jingle jangle.

Yesterday at 7:52 p.m.

Chelsea Handler’s Netflix Show Is Ending After Two Seasons

Handler says she’ll now direct her energies into political activism.