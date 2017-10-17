Lena Headey Says She Was Harassed and Manhandled by Harvey Weinstein

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

After dozens of women came forward to tell stories of being harassed and abused by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey has her own story that sounds all-too familiar. In a series of tweets, Headey, who appeared in Miramax’s The Brothers Grimm, revealed she was subject to what she called “endless bullying by the director Terry Gilliam,” describes Weinstein pulling her aside at the Venice Film Festival and making “some suggestive comment, a gesture,” which shocked her as she tried to laugh it off and get back to the rest of her group. “I was never in any other Miramax film,” Headey recalled. She said that Weinstein tried a similar routine on her in Los Angeles years later, after asking her to meet him for breakfast, claiming that he had a script for her in his room. When Headey insisted that she wasn’t interested in anything other than work, she said that Weinstein was “silent” and “furious,” putting his hand on her back and “marching me forward” to his room. When his key card didn’t work, “he walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm.” Headey said that Weinstein told her not to tell anyone about their encounter and that afterward, “I got into my car and I cried.”