In the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Maria, Lin-Manuel Miranda just released a new single “Almost Like Praying” whose entire proceeds are going toward helping Puerto Ricans in their time of need. The single’s profits will be donated to the Hispanic Federation UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund. The relief song, whose title and lyrics reference lyrics from the song “Maria” from the Leonard Bernstein musical West Side Story, features over a dozen artists, including Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Camila Cabello, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Ruben Blades, Dessa, and Gina Rodriguez. In addition, Miranda shared a playlist on Spotify entitled “For Puerto Rico For Puerto Rico.” Listen to “Almost Like Praying” below.
Comments