Get ready to freeze your roses off.

This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season Premiere Recap: Let Them Throw Cake

The spirit of October 3rd lives on.

Lindsay Lohan Joins Mean Girls Fundraising Campaign for Vegas Shooting Victims

Netflix and Marvel released a joint statement saying it “wouldn’t be appropriate” for the show to participate Saturday as scheduled.

Marvel’s The Punisher Cancels New York Comic Con Panel After Las Vegas Shooting

Kehlani has returned with an effortlessly sweet new song.

7 Best New Songs of the Week: Kehlani, First Aid Kit, Kamaiyah, Demi, Miley

The mogul has reportedly been in touch with the Clintons’ crisis manager Lanny Davis.

Harvey Weinstein Lawyers Up in Advance of Possible Exposés

Rick and Morty Is Now the No. 1 TV Comedy Among Millennials

This puts the show ahead of small-screen staples The Big Bang Theory and Modern Family for the first time ever.