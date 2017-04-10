It might be October 4, but it’s still October 3 in our hearts. Today Lindsay Lohan joined her former Mean Girls castmates Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried and Daniel Franzese in asking that you kindly stop making out with a hot dog for five seconds and donate to the National Compassion Fund to benefit the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. Costars Lizzy Caplan and Rajiv Surendra, known to you as Kevin G, also filmed videos/mathlete raps of support. Launched yesterday, that holiest of Mean Girls days, the Mean Girls For Las Vegas campaign is hoping to raise $300,000 through their GoFundMe page. So please, don’t be a less hot version of yourself. Donate today.
