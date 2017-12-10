There had been some debate over whether or not Linkin Park’s Carpool Karaoke, taped the week before Chester Bennington’s death in July, would ever see a release. James Corden and Apple Music left the decision up to Bennington’s family, which has now granted the band permission to share the episode in his memory. Filmed with Bennington in the driver’s seat and Ken Jeong next to him — with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn in the backseat — the group runs through a medley of hits including “Numb” and “In the End” (each given the Jeong remix), for which Bennington teaches Jeong the secret to perfecting his signature “scring.” (Scream-singing, of course.) “This is probably the greatest day of my life,” Bennington tells Jeong once he nails it.
