10 mins ago

Queen Sugar Recap: Revelations

“Fruit of the Flower” lays out the truth about Lorna.

3:38 p.m.

The Simple, Goreless Joys of Happy Death Day

The movie is no big deal, but its Groundhog Day conceit is kind of irresistible.

3:20 p.m.

9 Fall Movies That May Have a Harvey Weinstein Headache

Whether Weinstein has his name on them or not, all of these films will now be subject to further scrutiny.

2:36 p.m.

Armie Hammer’s Call Me by Your Name Dancing Works With Any Song You Name

From “Green Light” to “Gasolina.”

1:43 p.m.

Riverdale’s Premiere Ratings Are Stunning — and Netflix May Be the Reason Why

It more than doubled its May finale tune-in.

1:30 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Being Investigated for Sexual Assault by London Police

Police say the alleged assault happened in the 1980s.

12:57 p.m.

Linkin Park Share Carpool Karaoke Taped Just Before Chester Bennington’s Death

Taped with Ken Jeong six days before Chester Bennington’s suicide.

12:30 p.m.

How Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall Filmed Their Epic Sex Scene in Professor Marston

“Usually, you have to do it in total silence so the sound guy gets all your grunts and breaths.”

12:18 p.m.

Author of the Definitive Harvey Weinstein Book Explains Why He Ignored Rumors

Peter Biskind, author of Down and Dirty Pictures, said Brad Pitt told him about Gwyneth Paltrow’s accusations off the record in the early 2000s.

11:54 a.m.

The Most Delightful Austin Rogers GIFs From His Astounding Jeopardy! Run

Dance moves, pantomimes, and celebratory arm swings galore.

11:00 a.m.

See the First Trailer for Spike Lee’s TV Series She’s Gotta Have It

Premiering on Netflix this Thanksgiving.

10:00 a.m.

The Murky and Moody World of King Krule

The Ooz is his most powerful statement yet — and it almost didn’t get made.

9:49 a.m.

Empire Recap: Who Is Lucious Lyon?

Amnesia Lucious is not carrying his weight.

9:33 a.m.

South Park Criticizes Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, and Fake News

“Franchise Prequel” is one of the season’s scrawnier episodes.

9:16 a.m.

James Van Der Beek Shares Experiences of Sexual Harassment From Powerful Men

“I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle.”

9:00 a.m.

Do Androids Dream of Colossal Women?

On Blade Runner 2049, and why we keep imagining a future where our cities play host to gigantic, nude, nameless women.

9:00 a.m.

The Meyerowitz Stories Is the Best Adam Sandler Film Since Punch-Drunk Love

Noah Baumbach’s new film shows the director at his most generous and insightful.

12:39 a.m.

Weinstein Company Possibly Knew About Payoffs Since 2015

The company was allegedly told about settlements with women during contract negotiations.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Samantha Bee Releases PSA About Penises and Masturbation in the Workplace

Bee has some sage advice for would-be Harvey Weinsteins.

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

You’re the Worst Recap: Sense Memory Overload

Gretchen indulges her worst, most hideous impulses.