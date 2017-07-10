Lisa Bloom Has Quit As Harvey Weinstein’s Advisor

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

As it turns out, celebrity power lawyer Lisa Bloom doesn’t think Harvey Weinstein is kind of a hero after all. Only a few days after agreeing to advise Weinstein after a bombshell New York Times article detailed multiple, decades-spanning instances of alleged sexual misconduct against him, Bloom announced she’s stepping down from the role effective immediately. “I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein,” she wrote on Twitter. “My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.” Bloom — who was also known for representing Blac Chyna and Kathy Griffin this year — had previously defended Weinstein’s actions, saying he’s actively trying to improve how he treats women on a daily basis. “He is an old dinosaur learning new ways,” she said earlier this week. “He wants to reach out to any of the women who may have issues with him to talk to them in a respectful, peaceful way, with me present if that is acceptable to them.”

I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.

My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017

Bloom did not indicate who would be replacing her, although another key member of Weinstein’s crisis management team, Lanny Davis, also quit an hour following Bloom’s resignation.