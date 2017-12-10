Harvey Weinstein Being Investigated for Sexual Assault by London Police

There’s another Harvey Weinstein investigation happening: London police say they too are investigating the ex-mogul for a sexual assault allegedly committed in the 1980s, according to the Associated Press. London’s Metropolitan Police force say the Merseyside force in northwest England received a report on Wednesday about “an alleged sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s.” Although British police don’t identify suspects who have not been charged, the Guardian and the BBC and other British news outlets have reported that the alleged suspect is Weinstein. In New York City, the NYPD has reopened a 2004 sexual-assault allegation and are investigating the ex–Weinstein Company boss.
