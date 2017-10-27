Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Oscar Futures: How Will the Post-Weinstein Moment Affect Awards Season?

Films like Three Billboards and Wonder Woman could suit the current mood.

14 mins ago

Smash’s Josh Safran Is Making a New Musical TV Show

Fade in on a pitch.

16 mins ago

Did Stranger Things Finally Get Justice for Barb?

Barb plays a surprisingly important role in Stranger Things 2.

5:40 p.m.

6 Unsettling Podcasts to Freak You Out This Halloween Season

Because This American Life just isn’t spooky enough.

5:34 p.m.

New Accuser Says Fired APA Agent Offered Career Help for Sex

After Blaise Godbe Lipman and Jordan Gavaris, two other men have accused fired APA agent Tyler Grasham of misconduct.

5:28 p.m.

People Really Like Super Mario Odyssey, Which Is a Shock to Absolutely Nobody

Most reviews tout how well the game rewards exploration.

5:17 p.m.

The Magic Mike Musical Will Have a Number for the Straight Guys, Too

But don’t get us wrong, the musical also has a lot of “beefcake” in thongs.

4:50 p.m.

James Toback Sexual-Harassment Defense Might Be Worse Than Harvey Weinstein’s

“Anyone who says that, I just want to spit in his or her fucking face.”

4:08 p.m.

Noah Schnapp Is the MVP of Stranger Things 2

Will Byers disappeared in season one, but he’s utterly essential now.

4:02 p.m.

Jigsaw Is a Gruesome, Facile Reboot of a Gruesome, Facile Franchise

The franchise for people with a teenage boy’s grasp of morality returns.

4:00 p.m.

Stranger Things Recap: Bob the Brain

Joyce’s new boyfriend finally gets his chance to shine.

3:28 p.m.

Scandal Recap: Vermont Can Wait

All together now: Olivia Pope doesn’t need to be rescued.

3:15 p.m.

Oh Good, Southwest Airlines to Host Live Country-Music Concerts on Flights

Because we all have the same taste in music.

3:03 p.m.

Robert Rodriguez Cast Rose McGowan in Grindhouse to Spite Harvey Weinstein

Rodriguez says he cast McGowan in Grindhouse to get back at her alleged rapist.

2:58 p.m.

Go Inside Joan Didion’s Family Life in This New Doc

The Cut spoke with Didion’s nephew Griffin Dunne about his aunt’s work, her health, and her new dog, Ellie.

2:34 p.m.

Why Mindhunter’s Bill Tench Is So Lovable

Bill’s our humanity barometer.

2:31 p.m.

Here’s Hugh Jackman Awkwardly ‘Rapping’ on a New Song From The Greatest Showman

Listen to Pasek and Paul’s “This Is Me” and “The Greatest Show.”

2:13 p.m.

How The Killing of a Sacred Deer Got Its Unusual Title

Get ready to learn a lot about Agamemnon.

1:37 p.m.

The Good Doctor Is Breaking All Sorts of Ratings Records

It’s on track to be ABC’s No. 1 scripted series since season five of Grey’s Anatomy.

1:00 p.m.

Stranger Things Recap: Inner Demons

What happened to Will in the Upside Down?