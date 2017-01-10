Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

For any former or current goth who saw Marilyn Manson’s name trending and felt an icy chill go up their spine (and not in a fun way), do not worry. Yes, Manson was injured and hospitalized this weekend after attempting to climb a giant gun-shaped structure that served as part of his set at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. According to fan videos, the singer fell to the stage when the set-piece tipped and toppled over onto him. Yes, Manson and his band had to cancel nine upcoming dates on their Heaven Upside Down tour, including stops in Boston, Chicago, Toronto, and Houston, while he recuperates at his home in Los Angeles. However, according to the singer’s representative, Manson is on the mend and will be back on his feet for his October 15 concert in Grand Prairie, Texas. The canceled shows will be rescheduled for later dates. Much like all rumors about Marilyn Manson (you know the one), take news of his grievous giant gun-related injuries with a grain of salt.