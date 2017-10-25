Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape and Domestic Violence Allegations

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marilyn Manson announced on Tuesday that he is replacing band member Jeordie White, sometimes known as Twiggy Ramirez, with a new bassist. The decision came days after Scarling singer Jessicka Addams accused White of rape and physical assault. “I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson,” the shock rocker wrote on Twitter. “He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.”

Late last week Addams wrote about her relationship with White on Facebook, detailing several harrowing experiences. White met Addams in the ‘90s when she was 18 years old and the front woman for the Jack Off Jills. After moving in together White began a pattern of abuse that included punching and sexual assault. When they broke up Addams was warned by her record company to keep quiet in case Manson’s team retaliated.

Though Manson did not refer directly to the allegations in the Twitter post, he did previously respond to Addams’s accusations with a statement to Pitchfork. He said, “I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend. I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.”