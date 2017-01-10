Marilyn Manson Was Crushed By A Large Prop Onstage In New York

Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Marilyn Manson’s performance at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom ended early on Saturday, when the singer was injured by a stage prop. About an hour into his set, during “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These),” Manson made his way to the back of the stage where two large prop pistols were serving as scenery. Manson approached the structure, and, as it appears on fan-leaked video footage, started to climb it when the prop tipped over, pinning him underneath. Eyewitnesses in the audience told the Guardian that Manson was taken away on a stretcher.

A piece of the set fell right on him :( :( @marilynmanson pic.twitter.com/p6KQLyXUOK — Anthony (@antkneebee) October 1, 2017

Reps for the shock rocker confirmed to Rolling Stone that he was injured during the concert and is currently in a hospital. The extent of his injury is unknown. Though Saturday was only the third stop in the Heaven Upside Down tour, it was second accident Manson suffered on the road. According to Loudwire, Manson fell off the stage on Friday night in Pittsburgh and, after climbing back up, said, “I just broke my ankle.” He added, “I told you I’d break my ankle because the tour manager is a fascist.”