Penguin Press will not be publishing Mark Halperin’s co-authored book about the 2016 presidential race. The publisher is the latest in a line of companies that has severed ties with the veteran political journalist after six women accused him of sexual harassment. CNN reported that Halperin committed the alleged incidents while he was the political director of ABC News. As a result, MSNBC said that he will no longer serve as a contributor “until the questions around his past conduct are fully understood.” Yesterday, HBO, the network that produced the 2012 adaptation of Halperin’s Game Change, announced that it would not be moving forward with its project tied to the book about the Clinton–Trump showdown. Showtime, which produces the political documentary The Circus, co-hosted by Halperin, also commented on the allegations, though did not say definitively whether the show would receive another season nor Halperin’s status with the series. Without Halperin’s book on the 2016 election, you’re just going to have to get your political takes elsewhere.
