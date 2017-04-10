Glee Actor Mark Salling Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

Mark Salling, best known for playing Puck on Glee, has pled guilty to child pornography charges on Wednesday. According to Salling’s plea agreement, which Vulture obtained from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles, he will be sentenced to four-to-seven years in prison on charges of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. Salling was arrested in December 2015 after federal investigators found more than 25,000 images and 600 videos depicting child pornography with victims as young as 2 years old on his computer and flash drive. He was arraigned in June 2016, and pleaded not guilty. Now, under the terms of his plea bargain, Salling’s time in prison will be followed by 20 years of supervised release. Under Salling’s plea deal, he will also have to register as a sex offender, enter a treatment program, and pay $50,000 in restitution to each victim.
