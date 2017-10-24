Mark Wahlberg didn’t just want one holy man to forgive him for a questionable cinematic outing. After a little more reflection in the confessional, Wahlberg is seeking some exoneration from participating in a certain ’90s-era porn romp. In a conversation with the Chicago Tribute, Marky Mark admitted that he’s prayed many times to the big guy in the sky to forgive him for being the lead in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated Boogie Nights, in which he played a saucy porn star on the rise with a big dong named Dirk Diggler. “I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” he explained, pausing to think of specific films he’s done a few extra Hail Marys for. “Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list.” First Ted, now this?! You’re gonna need a lot more Our Fathers for Sofia Coppola’s favorite film, buddy.
