By

Tags:

Marvel’s Runaways Trailer: Parents Just Don’t Understand, Especially If They Are Actual Supervillains

It’s tough being a TV teen: You have to deal with a ton of friendship drama, you have a mysteriously great bone structure, your parents just don’t understand you, and your parents are also supervillains. In Marvel’s Runaways, Hulu’s foray into superhero dramas by way of the Gossip Girl team of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, a group of L.A. kids discover that their parents are up to no good and unite against them. Seth Cohen never had to deal with stakes of this magnitude! The first three episodes of Runaways hit the streaming service November 21.

Marvel’s Runaways Trailer: Meet the Superhero Teens

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.