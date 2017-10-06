It’s tough being a TV teen: You have to deal with a ton of friendship drama, you have a mysteriously great bone structure, your parents just don’t understand you, and your parents are also supervillains. In Marvel’s Runaways, Hulu’s foray into superhero dramas by way of the Gossip Girl team of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, a group of L.A. kids discover that their parents are up to no good and unite against them. Seth Cohen never had to deal with stakes of this magnitude! The first three episodes of Runaways hit the streaming service November 21.