Fans of Marvel’s The Punisher, or even just those who have seen the trailer for the comic book character’s titular Netflix series, are probably not that surprised to hear the show has chosen not to take part in this weekend’s New York Comic Con as scheduled, due to Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. The show, which features Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle as he seeks revenge following the death of his family, is, from all accounts, heavy on the ultraviolence. (The show’s trailer alone depicts machine gun fire, torture and Castle’s wife being shot at close range.) Said Netflix and Marvel in a joint statement announcing the decision, “We are stunned and saddened by this week’s senseless act in Las Vegas. After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s The Punisher to participate in New York Comic Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy.” The show’s panel had previously been scheduled for Saturday, October 7.