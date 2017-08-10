Photo: Adult Swim

“You get some Szechuan sauce! And you get some Szechuan sauce!” Fans of Rick and Morty were expecting an Oprah-level euphoric experience while hitting up McDonald’s locations on Saturday to obtain, yes, some coveted packages of the vintage Szechuan sauce — but instead of reveling in its saucy delights, people were instead left sorely disappointed by the day-long PR stunt gone wrong. Per a report in the BBC, it was near pandemonium at dozens of McDonald’s across the country as fans tried to get their hands on the “really, really limited release” sauce, with police having to keep the peace as fights began to occur out of frustration. Some of the locations said that they never received their Rick and Morty rations at all, while occurs claimed they were only give 20 packs of it.

Angry crowd chants "We want sauce" as police force them back. 1000+ people camped out to get #szechuansauce but McDonalds had 70 sauces... pic.twitter.com/wEaqC64Hln — Ian 👻💀👽 Sikes (@ianjsikes) October 7, 2017

When fans began to vent their frustrations on social media, McDonald’s issued a short statement on Twitter that apologized to the “best fans in the multiverse” and reiterated that the promotion was indeed “super-limited.”

Still, the anger persisted.

Cops are at Wellington McDonalds where tons of angry people lined up for hrs for Rick and Morty Szechuan sauce only to learn they had none pic.twitter.com/3T272osid4 — Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) October 7, 2017

this is what you get when you only offer the schezuan sauce at ONE mcdonalds in boston pic.twitter.com/oxCoSzxt5w — Madeline (@madelinerosed) October 7, 2017

Anyone know how to bring a class action suit against @McDonalds for false advertisement? Asking for a few thousand friends #szechuansauce — Bradley Brower (@BradleyWBrower) October 7, 2017

But if you’re rolling in the dough, the good news is Ebay can help.

Probably the funniest thing to me so far about the ric and marty szechuan sauce thing is what people are trying to sell on ebay.

R

I

P pic.twitter.com/59OcFRtpga — Shattered-Earth (@Shattered_Earth) October 7, 2017

Do something, Justin and Dan!