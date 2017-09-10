Photo: Adult Swim

Rick and Morty fans howled to the heavens above to rain down more sweet, salty limited-edition Szechuan sauce, and McDonald’s has heard their wails. After this weekend’s one-day-only Rick and Morty sauce tie-in event left many fans empty handed and demanding the fast food chain #GiveUsTheSauce, McDonald’s announced via social media on Sunday that they will give all of us the sauce very soon. Tweeted McDonald’s by way of apology, “Between the costumes, the memes, and the cross-state travel, you, the fans, showed us what you got. And our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand.”

Initially released in 1998 by McDonald’s as a tie-in for Disney’s Mulan and made popular again this year by the Adult Swim show’s maniacal inventor character Rick, the promise of Szechaun sauce brought Rick and Morty fans to select locations Saturday, only to reportedly find that many locales had run out of sauce or had not received a sauce shipment to begin with. “Szechuan Sauce is coming back again this winter,” vowed McDonald’s. “We’re bringing more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s. We want to make this right. You’re some of the best fans in this, or any, dimension … and we plan to deliver on that promise as soon as possible. Stay tuned.” And it didn’t even take nine seasons! So, any thoughts on what the inevitable next McDonald’s Rick and Morty tie-in will be? A little container of ants for your eyes, perhaps?