29 mins ago

The Walking Dead Season Premiere Recap: No Sanctuary

What’s the deal with Old Rick?

10:00 p.m.

Ray Donovan Recap: Playing with Fire

Any chance at reconciliation between Ray and Mickey Donovan is gone forever.

10:00 p.m.

The Deuce Recap: A Changed World

It’s spring of 1972 and the tide has officially turned.

9:44 p.m.

Justin Timberlake Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Show Via Jimmy Fallon Freak Out

Oh fun! We’re going to need at least a Janet cameo though, or else this whole thing is a nonstarter.

9:18 p.m.

Why The Sex in That Outlander Episode Was So Damn Good

Anyone else need a cold shower?

9:18 p.m.

Outlander Recap: You’re The One That I Want

Starz has richly provided us that which we needed most.

9:16 p.m.

Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan on Claire and Jaime’s Big Reunion

“When they are reunited, it’s probably the point when they are least prepared for it.”

9:06 p.m.

Meet the Rest of the New Doctor Who Cast

Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill will join the 13th Doctor in fall 2018.

8:10 p.m.

Director James Gunn Says He’s Been Warning Women About James Toback for 20 Years

“I couldn’t stop him, but I could warn people about him.”

2:12 p.m.

Bob Dylan Paid Tribute to His Pal Tom Petty With a ‘Learning to Fly’ Cover

Yup, this is very lovely.

12:36 p.m.

Roman Polanski Accused of Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl During Photo Shoot

“Then he wanted me to take my bikini bottoms off.”

12:25 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Used the Fashion Industry As a ‘Pipeline to Women’

According to a new report in the L.A. Times.

11:24 a.m.

Director James Toback Accused of Sexual Harassment by Over 30 Women

Toback has denied these women’s claims, saying it would be “biologically impossible” for him to engage in such behavior.

10:32 a.m.

Jill Scott Says Harvey Weinstein Insulted Her for Being Pregnant

“Power to all the women bullied by assholes.”

10:26 a.m.

Actress Shares Harrowing Account of Harvey Weinstein Masturbating Beside Her

“He was holding me by the back of the neck and looking right into my face.”

10:17 a.m.

Clinton Jokes That the Bushes Might’ve Faked Being Sick for Trump’s Inauguration

She didn’t want to go.

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

Report: O’Reilly Settled Additional $32 Million Harassment Case

Weeks before he was awarded a giant new contract from Fox News.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Justin Bieber’s New Torso Tattoo Took Over 20 Hours to Complete

Ouch.

Yesterday at 1:26 p.m.

It Looks Like Jane Lynch Is Getting Her Very Own Daytime Show

Sip your morning coffee with Jane.

Yesterday at 12:02 p.m.

Daniel Day-Lewis Will Be Portraying a Womanizing Designer in Phantom Thread

The film’s plot details were just released.