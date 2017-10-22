Meet the Rest of the New Doctor Who Cast

Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker was revealed to be the 13th Doctor back in July, but it wasn’t until today that the BBC announced who else will be joining Whittaker on her time- and space-bending adventures across the universe. Per a network release, actress Mandip Gill will portray Yasmin, while actor Bradley Walsh will appear as Graham. The Force Awakens’ actor Tosin Cole rounds out the cast as Ryan. As Variety points out, Walsh has been rumored to be playing the Doctor’s male companion; no information has been released about Gill or Cole’s character as of yet. You might be thinking you just can’t wait to see the show’s new cast in action, but unfortunately you’ll have to, for about a year, in fact. Doctor Who’s next season, comprised of ten 50-minute episodes and a “feature-length” hourlong debut, will premiere next fall in 2018.
Comments