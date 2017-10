Latest News from Vulture

4:33 p.m.

Katy Perry Got Helplessly Stuck Midair During a Concert

Awkward.

4:30 p.m.

So What Exactly Is Going On With Gerard Butler’s Geostorm?

Jerry Bruckheimer was brought in to oversee reshoots, Andy García is president, and there’s something called “Dutch Boy.”

4:28 p.m.

David Blaine Accused of Raping Former Model in 2004

London police are investigating the incident.

4:21 p.m.

The Real FBI Agents and Serial Killers Who Inspired Netflix’s Mindhunter

A guide to the fact and fiction of Netflix’s new crime drama.

4:12 p.m.

Tracking the Wild History of Leatherface

From Sawyer to Slaughter to Hewitt and back to being a Sawyer again.

3:52 p.m.

Here’s What It Was Like Inside the Weinstein Co. When the Allegations Came Out

A new New Yorker story sheds light on what happened the day both reports were published.

3:51 p.m.

The Snowman Director Can’t Stop Talking About How Terrible His Movie Is

This press tour is abominable.

3:19 p.m.

How The Florida Project’s Bria Vinaite Became an Actress in 3 Weeks

Bria Vinaite talks training with Willem Dafoe, dating Drake, and learning to act on the fly.

2:48 p.m.

Here Are 22 Nearly Unbearable Seconds of Megyn Kelly Dancing

Megyn Kelly Today continues to amaze.

2:18 p.m.

Russian Film Exec Says Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her at Film Festival

Katya Mtsitouridze says Weinstein propositioned her in his hotel room during the Venice Film Festival.

1:56 p.m.

5 Best New Songs of the Week: Pink, St. Vincent, Kelly Clarkson, and Gucci Mane

Of course the poppiest song St. Vincent has ever made is about an overdose.

1:20 p.m.

Where Stranger Things Left Off: Everything to Remember From Season One

Need a Stranger Things refresher? Here’s what happened at the end of the first season.

1:14 p.m.

The Creators of American Vandal Reveal Their 9 Biggest Influences

From Making a Murderer to Freaks and Geeks.

1:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Is Bringing Back Douche Rafael

Farewell to Zen Rafael.

12:59 p.m.

How the Thurgood Marshall Film Misunderstands Colorism

The well-intentioned but drab Marshall doesn’t live up to its titular character.

12:37 p.m.

Joe Hagan on His Controversial New Jann Wenner Biography

Author Joe Hagan discusses his new book about Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner.

11:49 a.m.

Roseanne Barr Got Into a Drunken Argument With Rob Reiner About Russia

“I drank too much in NYC and saw Rob Reiner and could not help myself.”

11:45 a.m.

Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Is Reportedly Unhappy With His New Biography

The book is said to detail much of his sexual history while running Rolling Stone.

11:31 a.m.

Get Out Scores Most Gotham Awards Nominations

See the full list of nominees.

11:13 a.m.

How to Dress Like Your Favorite Film Characters for Halloween This Year

Any idiot can be Pennywise. This year, it’s time to think outside the box.