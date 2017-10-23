Andy Serkis would obviously be an excellent choice for Boots. As for Backpack…let’s see, who is our most backpack-like actor? Josh Gad? Josh Gad it is. Exciting news for fans of the hit Nickelodeon animated show: there is currently a live-action Dora the Explorer movie in the works from Neighbors and Storks director Nicholas Stoller. Stoller will write the screenplay while, even more excitingly, Michael Bay has signed on the produce. Though the original Dora Márquez is depicted as a 7-year-old girl, the movie will “likely center on a teenage Dora moving to the city to live with her cousin, Diego.” Clearly filmmakers anticipated the problems posed by having a second-grader jump in slow-motion away from an exploding warehouse. (Michael Bay is involved with this movie after all.)
