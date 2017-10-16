Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Took a Vow in Ibiza

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, who fell in love while starring in a movie about sweaters and have since kept their relationship decidedly secretive, took a vow in Ibiza this weekend. E! reports that everyone’s favorite mysterious and well-abbed European couple held a private ceremony in La Granja in Ibiza with an after-party that took place on a sailboat. At one point during the weekend, Alicia Vikander wore a white dress and retro heart-shaped sunglasses, which was just as likely to be her wedding outfit as it was to be a hopeful signal to the paparazzi that she would be onboard for The Man From U.N.C.L.E. 2.
