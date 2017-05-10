We’re still weeks away from Halloween, but Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon already have everyone’s costumes beat. Continuing Miley’s weeklong residency on the Tonight Show — and completing her transformation into a pop star turned country star, better known as the Reverse Taylor — Miley performed Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” dressed exactly as her godmother was when she sang the song at the 1983 Grammys. We’re talking the full permed blonde updo (what a wig!), inflatable perky boobs, and that black-and-gold corset gown (borrowed from Dolly’s closet, we can only assume). And there’s Fallon as Kenny Rogers, gray beard and all. Hello, Miley! For comparison:
