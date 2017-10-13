Minka Kelly Comes Forward With Her Own Creepy Harvey Weinstein Story

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Amid the three dozen allegations of sexual harassment or assault and two criminal investigations surrounding Harvey Weinstein, now nearly every woman in Hollywood is coming out with their own story about the infamous producer. On her Instagram, Minka Kelly has detailed that time her agent told her Weinstein wanted to meet with her privately, ostensibly for a business meeting. Instead, it quickly turned into an offer to be his girlfriend. Kelly said Weinstein “regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend,” she wrote. “All I knew was not to offend this very powerful man and to get out of the situation as quickly as possible. I told him while flattered, I’d like to keep things professional.” She says Weinstein told her not to tell anyone about his offer; she told her agent, and no one else.

Now, she says she’s sorry “for obliging his orders to be complicit in protecting his behavior” and “for making him feel ok about the gross things he was saying.” Kelly says she stands in solidarity with the dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of misconduct: “No more Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood does not solve the problem but maybe the more voices sharing their stories and adding support to the countless women and men who have suffered through abuse of power, the less it will be tolerated.”