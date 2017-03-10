Ezra Koenig, Sheryl Crowe, and Other Musicians React to Tom Petty’s Death

After news broke that rock legend Tom Petty died Monday afternoon, musicians took to social media to pay tribute to the Heartbreakers frontman. Petty was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home Sunday night, according to TMZ, and died Monday. Petty was 66. Famous for songs like “American Girl,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Breakdown,” “Listen to Her Heart” and more, the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. As a solo artist, the rocker delivered the massive hit “Freefallin’.” Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently played three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl as part of their 40th anniversary tour, and their final performance together was September 25. Fans and admirers in the industry, including Ezra Koenig, Sheryl Crowe, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, shared their condolences online:
