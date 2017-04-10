Natasha Leggero Reveals the Worst Part of Being Pregnant in 2017

After completing another leg of of her joint tour with husband Moshe Kasher in August, Natasha Leggero appeared on the Late Night With Stephen Colbert Tuesday night with some important news to share — she’s pregnant with the couple’s first child. (Though she spoiled the announcement on Instagram before the show.)

This last year, though, has not made it easy for Leggero to stay levelheaded and, well, lucid throughout the process. “This is my first and my last,” she told Colbert when he asked about the pregnancy. “I’ve had really bad cravings … for drugs. This is not a good time to be sober.” Moderation might be the key, Leggero thinks. “What if I had a little toke?” she joked. “Maybe the kid will have a few glitches, but the bar’s been set so low it could still grow up to be the President of the United States.”