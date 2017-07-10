Nelly Reportedly Arrested for Rape

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The rapper Nelly has reportedly been arrested for raping a woman while on the road for his nationwide tour. Per a report in TMZ that cites “law enforcement” sources, the woman claims she was raped in his tour bus Saturday morning around 3:45 am in Ridgefield, Washington, following a joint concert he performed with the country-pop duo Florida Georgia Line. TMZ also writes that Nelly was booked on second degree rape charges and is still in police custody. His representatives have yet to release a statement.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.