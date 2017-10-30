Netflix Is Reportedly Considering House of Cards Spinoffs

Netflix’s House of Cards is set to fold after its upcoming sixth season, but there’s a good chance Netflix will quickly reassemble a new one. According to Variety, development has reportedly only just begun on a possible spinoff, written by show EP Eric Roth and focusing on insanely devoted White House Chief of Staff Doug Stamper, portrayed by actor Michael Kelly. The site also claims that two other spinoff ideas are currently being “explored.” All three potential series would take place in the established House of Cards universe, which, of course, currently orbits around Kevin Spacey’s deeply corrupt politician Frank Underwood. The streaming service announced the impending end to the original series on Monday in the wake of allegations that Spacey attempted to “seduce” actor Anthony Rapp in 1986, when the latter was a 14-year-old child Broadway performer.
