The New Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Makes Its Plot Crystal Clear

In case the vague, stunning visuals of the previous Blade Runner 2049 trailers weren’t working for you, the new one is maybe kinda just a little bit spoiler-y. This one plainly lays out the movie’s basic premise: Niander Wallace (Jared Leto) is building a “disposable workforce” of millions of replicants. Officer K (Ryan Gosling) has orders to stop him, and he’s recruited veteran blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) to help. Like the others, this trailer treats us to more of Roger Deakins’s remarkable cinematography. The sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve, co-stars Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, and Dave Bautista. See it this Friday.