The World Is Falling Apart in the New Justice League Trailer

To be a superhero in 2017 is just asking for trouble. In the newest trailer for DC Comics’ upcoming Justice League, our ragtag crew of metahumans realize the extent of how terrible their enemy of Steppenwolf and his ragtag crew of Parademons are, and banding together to stop them all might be a lot more complex than expected. Also, Amy Adams’ Lois Lane is looking quite sad after the apparent death of her husband Superman, so this league should really kick all the asses on her behalf. It’ll be out on November 17.
