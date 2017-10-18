Latest News from Vulture

47 seconds ago

Fashion Police Will Turn In Its Fashion Badge and End This November

Fashion Police: The Farewell will air November 27.

12:55 p.m.

Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?

Blade Runner: 2049 doesn’t exactly settle the debate.

12:54 p.m.

Pussycat Dolls: Former Member’s ‘Prostitution Ring’ Claim Is False

Kaya Jones says group members were forced to have sex and use drugs.

12:52 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s New Opening Casts Rebecca As Eminem and Carrie Underwood

Crazy Ex-GF is re-creating the craziest pop music videos.

12:36 p.m.

Remembering the Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie

He always belonged peculiarly, and uniquely, to Canada.

12:35 p.m.

New Sam Shepard Novel to Be Published This December

Shepard died in July.

12:13 p.m.

I Love You, Daddy Trailer: Louis C.K. Does Woody Allen

An homage to Manhattan.

12:00 p.m.

Lady Dynamite Has the Best Cameos on Netflix

Judd Apatow, Jenny Slate, and more appear in season two.

11:59 a.m.

Watch the Real-Life Interviews With Serial Killer Ed Kemper

Mindhunter’s depiction of the infamous “Co-Ed Killer” hews closely to the truth.

11:58 a.m.

The Tragically Hip Front Man Gord Downie Dead at 53

Downie was mourned by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

11:43 a.m.

What Daniel Radcliffe Can’t Live Without

“Some people are like, ‘protein bars taste weird,’ but what you do is put them in the microwave for 20 seconds.”

11:06 a.m.

Ted Danson on The Good Place, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Imagining the Afterlife

“If you’re trying to live to some degree honestly, there is always an existential crisis around the corner.”

11:00 a.m.

How You Can See Natalie Portman, James Franco, and Issa Rae in L.A. Next Month

The pop-culture extravaganza is coming to L.A. with a lineup filled with your favorite stars and creators from movies and TV.

10:56 a.m.

Ex-Amazon Exec Reportedly Asked If Big Little Lies Stars Would ‘Show Their Tits’

During a company holiday party, ex–Amazon chief Roy Price asked if the two stars of Big Little Lies would “show their tits.”

10:53 a.m.

Emma Cline on Sexual Harassment in Publishing

What I wish I’d told my younger self.

10:33 a.m.

David Letterman Sent Conan O’Brien a Horse; Conan O’Brien Did Not Want a Horse

“It was supposed to be a joke! How crazy can the horse be?”

10:23 a.m.

Demi Lovato’s New Documentary Reveals the Severity of Her ‘Breaking Point’

For the first time, Demi explains why she punched her backup dancer.

10:06 a.m.

Black-ish Recap: Ruby’s Long Con

Dre is worried that his mother might be losing a step.

9:40 a.m.

Your Guide to the 2017 Boy-Band Renaissance

Are any of these bands the next Backstreet Boys?

9:28 a.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Recap: Kid Jail

The heart of this show has always been Jessica and Louis.