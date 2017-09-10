Watch All of the Trailers Released at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con took over the Big Apple this weekend, and brought with it a flock of new trailers. Streaming services Hulu and Amazon Prime dominated the field, with sneak peeks of Marvel’s Runaways, Future Man, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, and a bunch more. AMC also shared a new scene from season eight of The Walking Dead, and Warner Bros. released the final trailer for Justice League. In case you missed it, here are all of them in one handy place!

Castle Rock

Hulu shared the first trailer for the J.J. Abrams–produced Castle Rock, an anthology show based around Stephen King’s stories. The preview, which premiered Sunday, has very little dialogue and doesn’t give away any plot points, but does include references to King stories, including The Shawshank Redemption and It. The series is set to start streaming some time in 2018.

Future Man

Come for the time travel, stay for the herpes jokes. Executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Future Man follows the story of a gaming-obsessed hospital janitor who is recruited by characters from his favorite video game to “save the world” via time travel. Another Hulu exclusive, Future Man starts streaming November 14.

Justice League

Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, the Flash, and Cyborg all team up in the new (and final) trailer for Justice League, which features David Bowie’s “Heroes.” Get it? Joss Whedon joins the franchise, having completed the movie after Zack Snyder dropped out to deal with a family tragedy. Justice League hits theaters on November 17.

Marvel’s Runaways

The teaser for Marvel’s Runaways shows the teenage children of Marvel’s supervillains as they begin to grapple with, and eventually rebel against, their parents’ nefarious career choices. The series begins streaming on Hulu on November 21, and comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of O.C. and Gossip Girl fame.

The Man in the High Castle

This new trailer for The Man in the High Castle suggests that in season three, the “multiverse” is real, and that Nazi forces are making plans to invade it. The series is set to return to Amazon Prime next year.

Pacific Rim Uprising

With Idris Elba out of the picture, this time it’s John Boyega’s turn to “cancel the apocalypse.” Don’t worry, though, it looks like there are still plenty of British accents and rousing speeches. The sequel comes out March 23, 2018.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

Another anthology show, Electric Dreams will be made up of ten stand-alone episodes based on the works of Philip K. Dick. The Amazon exclusive series is already streaming in the U.K., and will be available in the U.S. next year.

Replicas

A fun mélange of sci-fi tropes — cloning! Robots! Brain-switching! — Keanu Reeves’s new film Replicas doesn’t have a release date yet, but was purchased by Entertainment Studios in September during TIFF. The trailer also features a very, very serious Thomas Middleditch (which might be the scariest part of all).

Shut Eye

More scams, more manipulation, and more corruption. The second season of this Hulu drama stars Jeffrey Donovan, KaDee Strickland, and Isabella Rossellini — who looks as beautiful as ever at 65 … even in a prison jumpsuit. Season two of Shut Eye premieres on Hulu December 6.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

John Krasinski plays yet another incarnation of the semi-iconic character in Amazon’s eight-episode series, alongside The Wire’s Wendell Pierce. We’re not sure what Freewheelin’-era Bob Dylan would have thought about this trailer’s use of “Masters of War,” but we assume 2017 Bob is happy with the money.

The Tick

While the first episodes of The Tick are already available for streaming, Amazon previewed the second half of the goofy superhero series on Saturday. The final six episodes will be available via Amazon Prime on February 23.

The Walking Dead

This eerie sneak peek of season eight shows Carl exploring an abandoned gas station, encountering a range of thoroughly fried human remains along the way. He approaches a hidden stranger, gun in hand, before the scene comes to a sharp conclusion. The Walking Dead returns to AMC on October 22.

The X-Files

“The truth still lies in the X-Files, Mulder.” Season 11 is set to premiere in 2018.