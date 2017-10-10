Harvey Weinstein Caught on Tape by NYPD Admitting to Groping

Photo: Melmedia/GC Images

Harvey Weinstein has been removed as the head of the Weinstein Company following a bombshell investigation that uncovered decades of allegations of sexual harassment against him, but it now appears he could have faced criminal consequences for his alleged behavior just two years ago. An NYPD commander tells the Daily Beast that they nearly arrested Weinstein in 2015 for allegedly groping a Filipina-Italian model and aspiring actress. According to police, and as outlined in the New York Times report, Ambra Battilana notified authorities that, in March 2015, Weinstein allegedly grabbed her breasts and put his hand up her skirt at his Tribeca office. She fled right after. The NYPD now says they put Weinstein under surveillance with the help of Battilana, arranging a meeting between the two at the Tribeca Grand Hotel later that month, at which Battilana recorded her conversation with Weinstein. During that meeting, which the NYPD scoped out from a different room, police say Weinstein “basically apologized for what he did,” but then told Battilana, “Listen, come up to my room.” The commander describes that exchange as evidence of “how incorrigible the guy is.”

After Battilana coordinated with police, who guaranteed her safety and intended to catch Weinstein in the act should he attempt to grope her again, they say she agreed to go upstairs with him but then “suddenly backed away and departed” out of fear. The police took Weinstein in for questioning when they both came back downstairs, but were forced to hold off when they say Weinstein asked for lawyers connected to Rudy Giuliani. (Weinstein denied the allegations.) The police say they presented a strong case against Weinstein to the Manhattan district attorney’s office for his arrest, but the D.A. declined to charge him after a week of debating it, citing lack of evidence. The NYPD commander suggests that the D.A.’s office was hesitant to prosecute after factoring in the failed Dominique Strauss-Kahn case and Battilana’s testimony in the Silvio Berlusconi case. “When you say no after a week, it’s not usually over the facts,” the commander told the Daily Beast. A source told the Daily Beast that Weinstein ultimately paid Battilana off and she left New York, with a movie about her life now in the works (not connected to the Weinstein Company).

Following the latest allegations against Weinstein, a new report claims that his lawyer, David Boies, donated $10,000 to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in 2015 not long after Vance declined to prosecute Weinstein for allegedly groping Battilana.

Update, 11:15 a.m.: The New Yorker has obtained audio recorded by the NYPD of Weinstein and Battilana that appears to depict a confrontation between the two where he admits to groping her. Weinstein is heard instructing Battilana to come into his hotel room and sit in the bathroom for five minutes and drink water while he showers. Battilana repeatedly tells Weinstein that she does not feel comfortable and asks him why he touched her breast the previous day. “Oh, please, I’m sorry, just come on in, I’m used to that,” he tells her. “I am not gonna do anything. I swear on my children. Please come in. On everything, I’m a famous guy. Don’t ruin your friendship with me for five minutes.” Battilana is heard asking to leave before the conversation appears to end.