While many Hollywood notables have come out with strong words against Harvey Weinstein following the numerous sexual harassment and rape accusations that have been made against the mogul, director Oliver Stone is not among those publicly denouncing him. On the subject of Weinstein, Stone, who spoke to us in June about his documentary The Putin Interviews, said, “It’s not easy what [Weinstein]’s going through,” according to Variety. While he was attending the Busan International Film Festival, Stone was asked about the Weinstein scandal and this was his response:
“I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial. I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through either. He was a rival and I never did business with him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business. So, I’m not going to comment on that. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.”
