25 mins ago

Olivia Colman Will Succeed Claire Foy As Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown

Colman will take over from Claire Foy in seasons three and four of the Netflix drama.

6:09 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Is Suing the Weinstein Company to ‘Save’ It (and Himself)

He claims he needs documents in the company’s possession to exonerate him and TWC in any upcoming legal battles.

5:47 p.m.

All 73 Sade Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best

Her greatest songs hold out the possibility of a better world.

5:17 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Asks Tatiana Maslany, James Van Der Beek to Pose for Him Too

The four join five trans cast members previously announced for Murphy’s upcoming New York period drama.

4:41 p.m.

Pharrell and Girls Trip Writer Tracy Oliver Are Making a Horror Thriller

Pharrell will produce a YA adaptation written and directed by Girl Trip’s Tracy Oliver.

4:20 p.m.

The Underbelly of Brooklyn’s Bone-Breaking Flex Dance Scene

It’s not break-dancing, nor is it popping or locking — it’s flex, a New York–founded and Jamaican-inspired dance style and subculture.

4:16 p.m.

James Corden and Anna Wintour’s Unexpected Friendship: A Timeline

From the runway to the The Late Late Show, Corden and Wintour are basically BFFs.

4:12 p.m.

HBO Drops Mark Halperin Project Amid Sexual-Harassment Allegations

Showtime has also released a statement on its involvement with the Game Change co-author.

4:00 p.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patrick Rothfuss’s Kingkiller Chronicles Headed Showtime

“I very rarely reread books, but I reread those books several times just to luxuriate in reading them.”

3:20 p.m.

Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair Accuse Director James Toback of Sexual Harassment

Over 200 women have accused writer-director James Toback of sexual harassment.

2:16 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Revelations

The best and most profound episode of the season so far.

1:56 p.m.

American Vandal Is Getting a Second Season, This Time With Rich Kids

The mockumentary will delve into a vandalism crime at a prep school in 2018.

1:40 p.m.

How Hocus Pocus Became an Enduring Halloween Hit

The 1993 Disney comedy has had a shockingly successful afterlife.

12:45 p.m.

Exploring Darius Rucker’s Impact on Modern Country Music

After selling millions of records as front man of Hootie and the Blowfish, Darius Rucker found success in the mostly white world of country music.

12:43 p.m.

Let Jeff Goldblum Make Your Day With These Creative Thor: Ragnarok Compliments

“I just, um uh uh uh, am stunned, uh uh, by her magnificence.”

12:31 p.m.

Barry Keoghan Wants to Creep You Out in The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The 25-year-old Dubliner is currently messing with audiences in The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

12:30 p.m.

New Marvel’s Runaways Trailer: Parents Just Don’t Understand Your Superpowers

Premiering on Hulu November 21.

12:29 p.m.

Trump Killed Ilana’s Orgasm on Broad City

But the self-proclaimed “cum queen” finds a creative way to get it back.

12:10 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Snaps at Writer on Twitter Over His Movie With James Toback

“So, of course the Decider wants to tar me with the Toback brush.”

11:58 a.m.

Megyn Kelly Slams Bill O’Reilly and Fox News’ HR Department on Late Night

“Ask yourself who keeps thank-you notes from nine years earlier and puts them in a file just in case he needs them?”