Olivia Colman Will Succeed Claire Foy As Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown

The queen has been recast; long live the queen! Vulture has confirmed that Olivia Colman will succeed breakout star Claire Foy as Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown in seasons three and four as the show moves on to later time periods. Foy, who won a Golden Globe and received an Emmy nomination for her work, played Queen Elizabeth through the 1950s, and in the upcoming second season, will bring her into the 1960s. Netflix is reportedly looking for a third actress to play the Queen from roughly age 60 to 90 after Colman, and at this point, it’s really Helen Mirren’s role to turn down. Colman recently stole scenes in The Night Manager and Fleabag, and had her name thrown around as a possible successor to Peter Capaldi on Doctor Who. Though, why play the Doctor when you can be the Queen?
