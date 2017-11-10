The Academy Says It’s Reviewing Weinstein’s Membership

Photo: Christian Alminana/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein, once infamous for finagling Oscar campaigns, might be booted from the Academy. After over a dozen women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says it’s reviewing his membership. “The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents,” they said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The statement said the board of governors will meet on Saturday, October 14, to discuss the allegations against the ex-mogul, and to discuss if the Academy should take any further action.

The BAFTAs also announced Wednesday that Weinstein is suspended from that organization for six months. “In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Harvey Weinstein that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately,” read the announcement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr. Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA’s values. This has led to Mr. Weinstein’s suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA’s constitution. We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry.”