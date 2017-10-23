The Many Sex Faces of Outlander, Redux

The long-awaited reunion sex between Outlander’s Jamie and Claire was as delicious and romantic and steamy as anyone could’ve wanted. It was unbelievably slow, and there were also some faster bits! It was almost unbearably sweet, but neither did it lack for some good old-fashioned sexiness! And maybe more than anything, there were many, many faces. Once again, let’s take a look.

This is definitely going to happen now

Photo: Starz

Wonderstruck at her beauty (and her unreasonable agelessness)

Photo: Starz

Deep gratitude that he still thinks you’re hot

Photo: Starz

Encountering futuristic fastening devices

Photo: Starz

Getting down to business but then awkwardly bonking her nose

Photo: Starz

Ecstasy face

Photo: Starz

Possibly looking upon the face of God?

Photo: Starz

Trying to make sure you actually look at each other

Photo: Starz

Overwhelmed by the immensity of it all

Photo: Starz

Looking at one another, and also definitely also enjoying yourself

Photo: Starz

Bonus prostitute who absolutely knows what you’ve been doing

Photo: Starz