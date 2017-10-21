Beloved Parks and Recreation Actor Dead at 56

Brent Briscoe, who’s perhaps best known to recent television audiences for his portrayals of the soft-spoken diner owner JJ on Parks and Recreation and Buckhorn’s capable detective Dave Macklay in Twin Peaks: The Return, has unexpectedly died at the age of 56. Per Variety, Briscow was treated in a hospital his week due to a “serious fall,” which eventually lead to internal bleeding and heart complications. “We lost a class act on Wednesday,” his representative said in a statement. “Brent played hundreds of roles throughout his career but his greatest role was to his family and friends. He was as genuine as they come. We will miss him dearly.”

R.I.P. JJ.



Thanks for serving Leslie all those waffles. https://t.co/3V8TGG4T94 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) October 20, 2017

In addition to his television work, Briscoe had been working as an in-demand character actor for decades, with some of his film credits including Mulholland Drive, The Green Mile, Sling Blade, In the Valley of Elah, and The Dark Knight Rises. “I want you to know how much I loved working with Brent,” David Lynch said in an additional statement. “I loved him as an actor and a great person. I’m holding good thoughts for all of you. I will really miss working with Brent again.”