Latest News from Vulture

47 seconds ago

Three Women, Including Asia Argento, Have Accused Harvey Weinstein of Rape

Current and former Weinstein Co. employees describe the company’s “culture of silence” around sexual assault.

11:29 a.m.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women Is Escapist Fare of the Highest Order

The private utopia of the polyamorous trio who brought you Wonder Woman is a pretty nice place to spend a couple of hours.

11:26 a.m.

The Best Tom Petty Covers Performed in the Wake of His Death

“I Won’t Back Down” is a favorite, unsurprisingly.

11:26 a.m.

The CW’s Dynasty Knows Exactly What It Is

The reboot tries to build on one of TV’s biggest soapy fortunes, rather than leech of it like a trust fund brat.

10:38 a.m.

Paul Schrader Denounces Harvey Weinstein for … Recutting Other People’s Movies

“Of course I knew Harvey Weinstein was a sexual gangster.”

10:34 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Caught on Tape by NYPD Admitting to Groping

Weinstein appears to admit to the allegation in audio obtained by The New Yorker.

10:34 a.m.

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Don’t Cry Out Loud

I needed a big box of tissues for this episode.

10:06 a.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Trailer: Amy Sherman-Palladino Heads to the 1950s

Premiering November 29.

9:56 a.m.

Male Stars Get to Age. Women Get CGI Re-creations of Their Younger Selves.

Male actors get to reprise their famous roles again and again, while women must be content to see their hottest selves frozen in digital amber.

9:35 a.m.

Lena Dunham Urges A-list Men Who’ve Worked With Harvey Weinstein to Speak Out

“Ignoring bad behavior remains the signature move of men in Hollywood.”

8:00 a.m.

Sarah Silverman on Her New Show, Taboos, and the Problem With Being Dirty

The comedian on her new show, breaking taboos, and the problem with being dirty.

1:21 a.m.

Late Night Asks Its Female Writers What They Think About Harvey Weinstein

“I was disgusted and shocked that people were shocked.”

1:00 a.m.

The Mindy Project Recap: Which Meryl Streep Are You?

It’s the costume party we didn’t know we needed.

12:21 a.m.

Breaking Down the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

It seems to conclude with an unlikely alliance.

12:08 a.m.

Kimmel Says Hillary Took Money From Two Sexual Harassers: Weinstein and Trump

Plus, one solid Harvey Weinstein Pillsbury Doughboy joke.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Relax, Don’t Do It

Sheldon is already a stressed-out groomzilla.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Vicki vs. Tamra

This episode is the nadir of a really bad season.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Says She Was ‘Warned From the Beginning’ About Harvey Weinstein

“The stories were everywhere.”

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: Saving Private Dildo

We’ve fallen back into the Cave of Forgotten Beefs.

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

In New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer, Luke Has a Bad Feeling About This

Episode eight is a mere two months away.