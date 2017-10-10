The chorus of A-listers denouncing Harvey Weinstein continues, and Paul Schrader has — well, not quite joined them, but yeah, he’ll say he never trusted Weinstein either. The director, screenwriter, and critic readily admits that he heard the rumors about Weinstein, even saying he knew the ex-studio boss was what Schrader would call a “sexual gangster.” (Schrader doesn’t elaborate on what that means.) In a statement posted to his Facebook account on Monday, after Weinstein’s firing from the Weinstein Company over his alleged history of sexual misconduct and secret settlements, Schrader denounced Weinstein for a different sin: his tendency to go “Harvey Scissorhands” on any movie he bought. “[The rumors were] not what offended me most about the man. It was the fact that he purchased films by both Bernardo Bertolucci and Wong Kar-wai and then recut them,” Schrader wrote.
