Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Do you like The Bachelor, but wish it had 1000% more falling down in skis? And starred The Bachelorette runner-up Peter Kraus? Than today is your lucky day, and this coming winter your lucky season. Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss took to Twitter Wednesday evening to announce that fan favorite Kraus will be appearing on the frosty new spin-off. “Yes, Peter will be looking for love– and going for the gold– on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!!,” he declared.

Instead of following the traditional dating competition format of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, or even the romantic chaos of The Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games will, as previously reported, be something of an “ode to the Winter Olympic Games” where contestants “go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all — love.” Fleiss also tweeted that the show’s cast will include “sexy international Bachelors and Bachelorettes from the dozens of countries that also produce #TheBachelor.” So let the games…begin! In… February 2018!

I will be making a major announcement regarding #TheBachelor in the next couple hours!!!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) October 4, 2017

Yes, Peter will be looking for love-- and going for the gold-- on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) October 5, 2017